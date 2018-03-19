Resumption of S. Korea-US joint drills to be announced Tuesday

NATIONAL

A timetable for the postponed South Korea-US joint military drills is to be announced Tuesday, the allies’ militaries said Monday, amid speculations that the scope of the annual exercise may be scaled down due to a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea.



According to South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense and US-led Combined Forces Command, the resumption of the computer-simulated Key Resolve and field training Foal Eagle drills will be announced late Tuesday morning.



“As far as I know, the announcement will be made in the morning,” said an official from the Combined Forces Command, which oversees the joint military exercises along with Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.





President Moon Jae-in(right) and US President Donald Trump. Yonhap

The announcement came amid a flurry of speculations over the scale and timeline of the exercises that have strained inter-Korean relations. North Korea has denounced the drills as a “war rehearsal” despite the allies’ insistence that they are defensive in nature.The allies’ militaries and senior US generals have publicly stressed that the exercises would be “consistent” with previous ones, but speculation is rampant that the drills might be scaled down to set a peaceful mood for the summits.During an interview with The Korea Herald earlier this month, US Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Scott Swift said the upcoming drill would be the “same size, scope and scale” as previous exercises, but refused to reveal what strategic assets would be deployed, citing operational security.“I haven’t seen any diminishment in the support and enthusiasm for the continued exercises. I can assure you that our planning is consistent. ... The same number of forces are training to participate as we have expected, based on the joint planning today as there was in the past.”However, it is widely expected in Seoul that the upcoming exercises will be held on a “low profile” without US high-profile strategic assets such as nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, which were deployed during last year’s exercises.Last year’s exercises were considered to be the largest ever, involving about 300,000 troops and US strategic assets, such as the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and F-35B stealth fighters.Defense Minister Song Young-moo told lawmakers last month that he agreed with his US counterpart James Mattis to announce the resumption date between March 18 -- when the Paralympic Games end -- and April 1.Song added that he and Mattis had pledged to maintain silence on the issue until the announcement was made. The annual drills were postponed at least until after the PyeongChang Games by President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump in January.