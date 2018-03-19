FNC to sue netizens for swapping AOA Seolhyun’s face onto nude photos

“We plan to gather all data on the altered photos that are currently circulating, find out the route through which they circulated, and submit the complaint today,” FNC said in a statement.
The agency said it found on the internet last Friday photos featuring the face of singer Seolhyun, a member of girl group AOA, pasted onto nude images of other people.
|Seolhyun (Instagram)
Circulating along with the doctored images were rumors that the photos had come from the mobile phone of rapper Zico, who Seolhyun had reportedly dated from March to September 2016.
FNC said it would seek “strong legal measures” against those responsible for creating the images and spreading false rumors.
The currently six-member AOA debuted in 2012 under FNC Entertainment.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)