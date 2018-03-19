‘Black Panther’ statue toppled in Busan

NATIONAL

A statue of the Black Panther superhero in Busan, erected by The Walt Disney Co. to commemorate portions of the “Black Panther” being filmed in Busan, has been toppled, in an apparent act of vandalism.The statue in the Jung-gu area was damaged at some point between Friday night and early morning Saturday, according to the Korean Film Council. It was found on the ground with its ankle broken from the pedestal when a passer-by spotted it. Disney had installed two Black Panther statues in Busan, one in Gwangbok-ro and another at Gwangalli Beach.In the film, at Jagalchi Market in Busan, Korea’s largest seafood market, a secret casino serves as the venue for a major confrontation between the heroes from Wakanda and the movie’s villains. A car chase then ensues with the Black Panther and antagonist Ulysses Klaue, shot across the Gwangandaegyo suspension bridge nearby.A KOFIC official said, “Claws of the statue were found damaged a few days after it was set up, and now to see it completely torn apart in a month is a shame.”The film council added it suspects the vandalism to have come from an inebriated passer-by. The council may file a request for an investigation and take legal measures after consulting with Disney.A picture of the vandalized Black Panther has spread virally online, with commenters jesting, “The weakness of the Vibranium suit seems to lie in the ankle (just like Achilles’ heel).”By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)