[Graphic News] Nearly 1 out of 5 guests in S. Korea were from US in 2017: Airbnb

WORLD

Airbnb said that 18 percent of all tourists who used the global room-sharing platform in South Korea last year were from the United States.A total of 113,700 US tourists stayed at Airbnb-listed residences in South Korea last year, up 37 percent from 83,000 tallied the previous year, the company said.The latest figure accounts for 12.5 percent of all American tourists who visited the country last year, it added.Following the US, Singapore came second at 81,700 guests, or 12.9 percent of Airbnb guests here during the cited period, the company said.Some 1.89 million tourists used Airbnb in South Korea through 37,100 listings last year. Among them, 635,000, or 33.6 percent, were foreign visitors, according to the company.