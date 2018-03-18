Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Seoul cracks down on taxi drivers who overcharge

By Cho Yun-myung
  • Published : Mar 18, 2018 - 17:00
  • Updated : Mar 18, 2018 - 17:00
The Seoul Metropolitan Government is continuing its crackdown on taxi drivers who overcharge tourists, through May, it said Sunday.

During the PyeongChang Olympics, Seoul uncovered 113 cases of local taxi drivers ripping off customers, who were mostly foreign visitors to the Olympics.

The government will focus on the most common illegal practices including extra charges traveling to and from Incheon Airport, unreasonably high charges when traveling short distances between Seoul’s major tourist spots, and refusing to take passengers. 

Upon their third offense, cab drivers will face a fine of 600,000 won ($562) and revocation of their taxi license. 

(Seoul Metropolitan Government-Yonhap)

By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114