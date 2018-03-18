Seoul cracks down on taxi drivers who overcharge

During the PyeongChang Olympics, Seoul uncovered 113 cases of local taxi drivers ripping off customers, who were mostly foreign visitors to the Olympics.
The government will focus on the most common illegal practices including extra charges traveling to and from Incheon Airport, unreasonably high charges when traveling short distances between Seoul’s major tourist spots, and refusing to take passengers.
Upon their third offense, cab drivers will face a fine of 600,000 won ($562) and revocation of their taxi license.
|(Seoul Metropolitan Government-Yonhap)
By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)