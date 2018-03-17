Go to Mobile Version

BTS video become band's sixth to top 200 million views on YouTube

By Yonhap
  Published : Mar 17, 2018
  • Updated : Mar 17, 2018 - 16:35

A music video by the K-pop sensation BTS, or Bangtan Boys, has garnered over 200 million views on YouTube, its management agency said Saturday.

The music video of "Save Me" from the group's special album "Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa: Young Forever" released in May 2016 topped 200 million views on the global video site as of Saturday evening, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

 

(Big Hit)

"Save Me" is BTS' sixth music video to hit the 200-million-view milestone after "DNA", "Fire", "Dope", "Blood Sweat & Tears" and "Not Today."

 Among them, "DNA" and "Fire" have exceeded 300 million views.

Besides them, BTS has six more videos with over 100 million YouTube views. (Yonhap)

 

