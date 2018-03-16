R&B trio Solid to return with new album in 21 years

ENTERTAINMENT

A promotional image for Solid’s new album (Solid)

Solid’s new EP takes the form of a USB cassette (Solid)

After confirming its reunion last week, Solid, an iconic R&B trio from the 1990s, officially announced Thursday that it would release a self-created album titled “Into the Light” on March 22, and throw a party at the Hyundai Card Understage concert hall in Seoul.The accompanying music video for Solid’s new song, which will be released with the album, is to feature a world-famous beatboxer, according to sources. Earlier last week, the trio dropped a teaser clip on its official social media account, which showed footage of Solid’s final concert in 1996.Solid -- consisting of Chong Jae-yoon, Lee Joon and Kim Jo-han, all of whom are Korean-Americans -- debuted in 1993 with the album “Give Me a Chance.”As the country’s most influential R&B group, Solid enjoyed the limelight with hits such as “Hold onto the Night,” “Best Friends” and “Destiny,“ but disbanded after four years, with the members embarking on individual careers.Solid is scheduled to hold a series of concerts in mid-May. Major music sites are currently taking preorders for “Into the Light.”The upcoming album will take the form of a USB in a cassette shape.The USB cassette EP will contain songs from the original CD and high-definition audio files. A special package that includes a CD, USB cassette and the group’s official merchandise will also be available for presales on the online shop 29CM.