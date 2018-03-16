Moon's approval rating rises to 74% thanks to improved ties with NK

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 3 percentage points, to 74 percent, from a week earlier thanks to positive views of his handling of relations with North Korea, a survey showed Friday.Resumption of talks with the North, and the handling of North Korea policy and security issues, were cited as the main reasons for the positive views of his performance, according to the Gallup Korea survey of 1,003 adults, conducted from Tuesday through Thursday.Negative views of Moon's performance fell 4 percentage points to 18 percent, the poll showed.In recent weeks, Moon has seen his persistent efforts to resume dialogue with the North pay off in a big way as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to meet with him for what would be the third inter-Korean summit. Kim also offered to meet with US President Donald Trump as soon as possible and Trump agreed to do so by May.(Yonhap)