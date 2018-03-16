Korea vows commitment to tackle climate change

NATIONAL

South Korean Deputy Finance Minister Ko Hyung-kwon (R) shakes hands with Frank Rijsberman, director-general of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), before a meeting in Seoul on March 16, 2018. (Yonhap)

Korea will continue its efforts to tackle climate change utilizing cutting-edge technologies and is willing to fund climate change-battling projects for developing countries, a senior government official said Friday.In a meeting with Frank Rijsberman, director-general of the Global Green Growth Institute, Deputy Finance Minister Ko Hyung-kwon lauded the Seoul-based organization for playing a key role in raising global awareness of climate change.Ko said Korea is dedicated to actively participating in global climate change issues and pledged to expand cooperation with the GGGI.Both sides agreed to hold regular meetings to actively cope with climate change and discuss ways to promote sustainable growth.The GGGI, launched in 2012, currently has 28 member countries. The treaty-based organization focuses on supporting and promoting strong, inclusive and sustainable economic growth in developing countries and emerging economies.(Yonhap)