Woman under probe for pulling prank on friend

By Ahn Sang-yool
  • Published : Mar 16, 2018 - 14:18
  • Updated : Mar 16, 2018 - 14:18
A woman is under investigation for allegedly tricking her neighbor into believing that liquid lye, an alkaline solution used for washing or cleaning, was a type of jelly.

The Gwangju Seobu Police Station booked the suspect for negligence resulting in injury on Friday. The suspect reportedly deceived the victim at a local mill in Hwajeong-dong, Gwangju, saying that the lye was a type of Korean jelly called “muk.”

(123RF)

Believing it was jelly that had not yet solidified, the victim tasted the lye, resulting in an injury to her airway.

Police are looking into the case to find out whether the suspect knowingly pulled the potentially lethal prank.

