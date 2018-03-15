Dispute raised over authenticity of Jo Min-ki’s texts to alleged victim

Many online commenters have pointed out the possibility that the person who shared the text messages via a Facebook page modified parts of the alleged victim’s words in order to gain more followers on Facebook.
The actual alleged victim did not officially report the text messages that went viral on Facebook to police officials or media outlets.
|(Yonhap)
According to local media outlets, the speculations started rapidly spreading across various social media platforms on Wednesday.
There are more than one version of the text messages exchanged between Jo and one of the alleged victims.
The seemingly authentic text messages -- screen captured from the alleged victim’s cellphone -- included a link to a Facebook page where jokes, trolls and memes are posted “just for fun.”
Some online commenters are criticizing the anonymous poster’s intentions. They view the text messages as some sort of “lure” to receive more likes on the page.
Some have also said that the profile picture Jo used in the text message is an exact match to that of Naver and other portal sites, therefore questioning the messages’ authenticity.
Jo was found dead last Friday in the basement of a building in Seoul where he lived. Due to allegations of sexual misconduct, he was fired from his professor position at Cheongju University in late February. The late actor faced allegations of rape and sexual harassment of students. He was to be questioned by police on Monday.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)