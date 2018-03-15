FSC to toughen governance rules for financial firms

BUSINESS

FSC Chairman Choi Jong-ku (Yonhap)

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission announced Thursday a set of plans to strengthen corporate governance rules for financial firms here, mainly to tackle securing higher autonomy in nomination processes for chiefs at local banking firms.The plans to revise the Act on Corporate Governance of Financial Companies, to be proposed by June, aims to prohibit the incumbent chief of a financial firm from joining an internal committee to nominate outside directors. It would also obligate outside directors to make up over two-thirds of the committee.If an outside director of a financial firm serves more than a second term, the firm will be required to carry out an external screening for eligibility, according to the plans. A financial firm will also be mandated to disclose to the public a set of requirements for its new chief executive before the nomination takes place.Rights to engage in a nomination process will also be given to minor shareholders who hold shares valued at least 100 million won ($93,800) as of the previous quarter. Currently, the rights were recognized only for those with an at least 0.1 percent share.“The incumbent executives’ influence in the nomination process of the CEOs and outside directors (of a financial company) is at an extraordinarily high level,” Choi Jong-ku, chairman of the FSC, said in a meeting with representatives of financial industries and experts Thursday.“Independence has not been secured in nominating outside directors, and the directors fell short of playing a proper role in placing checks and balances in the executives’ actions.”The remarks came immediately after a Thursday release by the Financial Supervisory Service, an agency under the oversight of the FSC, which pointed to the “opacity” of the nomination process of directors and chief executives at nine local financial groups. They said that such practices would exaggerate the influence of the executives and therefore heighten the chances of outside directors succumbing to the role of a yes man.The FSC expects the revision to take effect in the first half of 2019. Introduced in 2016, the law to ensure the transparency of financial firms’ corporate governance structure was implemented the next year.Meanwhile, the FSC did not include a plan in the package to mandate at least one outside director to be recommended from labor unions.Aside from revisions centering on a nomination committee, the FSC suggested other ways to improve the corporate governance of financial firms.Controlling shareholders of financial firms will be subject to tighter rules, while a broader range of “major shareholders” will be brought under eligibility screening by the watchdog to ensure transparency of the firm. The current law stipulates that the largest shareholder is the only one subject to the screening.Also, a financial firm will be obliged to disclose information about executives who are paid an annual salary of over 500 million won or a performance bonus of a combined 200 million won a year.By Son Ji-hyoung