Solbi announces surprise release

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Mar 15, 2018 - 16:32
  • Updated : Mar 15, 2018 - 16:32
Singer Solbi on Thursday announced an unscheduled new release for Friday, saying she will unveil the music video for the new song at 9 p.m. on YouTube.

According to her agency M.A.P Crew, the video will be released on the official YouTube channel of the dance hip-hop trio Typhoon, in which she is the lead vocalist. 

Solbi (M.A.P Crew)


The new album “Hyperism: Blue -- Class” is a follow-up to the EP “Hyperism: Red” that was released last May. The agency said that the new album would mark the artist’s attempt to expand her musical horizons.

She will hold an exhibition related to “Hyperism: Red” in early April.

Solbi debuted in 2006 as a member of Typhoon with the single “So.” Although the group was popular upon its debut, it disbanded in 2010 as she pursued a solo career.

The K-pop act reunited earlier this year.


(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

