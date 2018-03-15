Solbi announces surprise release

ENTERTAINMENT

Solbi (M.A.P Crew)

Singer Solbi on Thursday announced an unscheduled new release for Friday, saying she will unveil the music video for the new song at 9 p.m. on YouTube.According to her agency M.A.P Crew, the video will be released on the official YouTube channel of the dance hip-hop trio Typhoon, in which she is the lead vocalist.The new album “Hyperism: Blue -- Class” is a follow-up to the EP “Hyperism: Red” that was released last May. The agency said that the new album would mark the artist’s attempt to expand her musical horizons.She will hold an exhibition related to “Hyperism: Red” in early April.Solbi debuted in 2006 as a member of Typhoon with the single “So.” Although the group was popular upon its debut, it disbanded in 2010 as she pursued a solo career.The K-pop act reunited earlier this year.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)