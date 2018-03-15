Startup develops food delivery robot

BUSINESS

Woowa Brothers Corp., a South Korean startup that operates the country's most popular food delivery app, "Baedal Minjok," said Thursday that it is currently developing an autonomous delivery robot.



The self-driving robot -- named "Dilly" -- is being co-built by a team of researchers from Korea University and is expected to be commercialized within the next few years, the company said.



"We have completed the development of a trial product of Dilly and our goal is to commercialize it in next two or three years after a thorough test run," the company said in a press release.







(Yonhap)

Woowa Brothers said the robot will be first checked at indoor food courts and then its ability to carry out long distance deliveries will be checked.Baedal Minjok, available both on the Android and iOS operating systems, is currently No. 1 in this field. First distributed in 2010, the app, the name of which means "Delivery Nation" in English, provides users with services similar to GrubHub Food Delivery & Takeout in the United States.Baedal Minjok is presently a market leader with more than 50 percent market share, followed by "Yogiyo" and "Baedaltong," which are both owned by Germany-based Delivery Hero. (Yonhap)