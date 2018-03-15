Ssangyong, Daewoo E&C clinch $740m project in Singapore

|A computer generated image of the planned Woodlands Health Campus (WHC) project in Singapore (Ssangyong E&C)
The two companies have formed a joint venture with Singapore’s Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering Contractor and worked on to win the project since December 2016.
The Ssangyong-Daewoo-Koh Brothers Consortium beat three other consortiums, including one led by Japan’s leading construction firm Shimizu Consortium that were shortlisted at bidding stage.
The Korean-Singapore consortium won high points in the category of construction technique, according to Ssangyong, which will lead the project.
Following the deal, the consortium will build Singpore’s first smart hospital on 246,000 square meters of land in the northern Woodlands area. Daewoo will help with the construction while Koh brothers will coordinate the local manpower and construction equipment and make other site arrangements.
Eight buildings with seven stories above ground and four below will hold up to 1,800 beds at facilities such as an acute care hospital, a community hospital, specialist clinics for outpatients and also a nursing home, companies said. The construction will be completed by 2022.
“The goal of WHC project is to reinvent the way hospital care is delivered, by breaking traditional process and boundaries. For future patients, the hospital will be able to provide seamless service across the acute, intermediate and community hospital environment,” the consortium said in a statement.
Smart technologies and intuitive design will be incorporated and help able to extend the reach of health care professionals into the community, it said.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)