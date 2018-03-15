Kang emphasizes S. Korea-US coordination ahead of summits

NATIONAL

INCHEON -- South Korea's top diplomat said Thursday that it is important to maintain close coordination with the United States to discuss details of their summit plans with North Korea.



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told reporters before leaving for the US that she will do her best to prevent any possible disruptions in communication between the allies, a concern that has been spawned by President Donald Trump's recent firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.



"It is necessary to maintain close coordination (between South Korea and the US) at various levels in making preparations for critical diplomatic events going forward," Kang said.





Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha answers reporters before leaving for the US at the Incheon International Airport on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Her US trip comes as the US has agreed to hold an unprecedented summit with North Korea by May to discuss denuclearization. It would follow a separate inter-Korean summit to be held in late April.She went ahead with her three-day travel plan despite the decision announced on Tuesday night by Trump to replace Tillerson with Mike Pompeo, head of the Central Intelligence Agency. Kang and Tillerson were scheduled to meet on Friday.Kang is instead to meet with Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, who is serving as acting secretary, and discuss details of the back-to-back summit plans."(We) will make efforts to maintain communication without any problem," she said. "This trip is also aimed at making sure of that."Kang is also scheduled to meet congressional leaders to share information on the latest situations on the Korean Peninsula and exchange views on other issues of mutual concern.It has not been determined whether she will meet the newly-picked secretary of state. (Yonhap)