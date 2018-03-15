Prosecution ends Lee questioning, mulls next step

NATIONAL

Former President Lee Myung-bak emerges from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors` Office on Thursday. Yonhap

Former President Lee Myung-bak returned home in the early hours of Thursday after a marathon grilling session by the prosecution that began on the previous day.Lee, who appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, remerged at about 6:25 a.m., leaving immediately without any comments.The prosecution had begun questioning Lee at about 9:45 a.m. over allegations of corruption, and illegal financial transactions involving the auto parts maker DAS.The investigators’ questioning continued until around midnight. Lee and his lawyers then poured over the report for more than six hours.While Lee denies all allegations, the investigators are said to have compiled evidence and testimonies against the former conservative leader.Allegations Lee faces also includes violations of regulations concerning presidential records and public official election act, bribery, and dipping into spy agency’s funds.During questioning, Lee is said to have denied all allegations, saying that alleged wrongdoings involving DAS were carried out by working-level officials without his knowledge.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)