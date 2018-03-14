S. Korean leader pledges continued cooperation with ADB

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday promised his country‘s continued cooperation with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), hailing the bank’s role in the development of countries in the region.



“ADB‘s contribution to the development and growth of our Asian region has been great. I believe ADB’s role will continue to be very important in the future,” Moon said while meeting ADB president Takehiko Nakao at his office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.



“We wish to work closely with ADB to reach our goals of innovation-led, inclusive growth and sustainable development in the Asian region,” the president added, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports.



Noting that it is one of very few countries to have become a donor country while having previously been a recipient country, Moon said South Korea will also seek to realize the joint development of nations in the region by sharing its own unique development experience with the countries.



Nakao welcomed Moon‘s remarks, calling South Korea a very important partner of ADB, according to the pool reports. (Yonhap)