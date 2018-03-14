Big Bang’s Seungri reveals enlistment plan

ENTERTAINMENT

(YG Entertainment)

Seungri of Big Bang revealed his plan to enlist in the military via his social media account.The youngest Big Bang member took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share his thoughts on his mandatory military service.“Today, Daesung enlisted. And I, the last group member who has yet to enlist, also plan to join the Army after finishing all scheduled activities for this year, in order to minimize the group’s hiatus,” he wrote.Seungri posted a promotional image for the group’s new single “Flower Road,” which was produced before the act went on a break due to their military duties.“Looking at the five fully-bloomed flowers on this poster, I am reminded of the first moment I met the members and everything in between,” he added.The band’s leader G-Dragon joined the Army on Feb. 27, followed by Taeyang and Daesung who enlisted on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Rapper T.O.P enlisted in January last year. He is currently serving as a public service worker after being dishonorably discharged from the police due to charges of marijuana use.Seungri is currently promoting his first Chinese film “Love Only” and is scheduled to release a solo album in the first half of this year.“Flower Road” swept local music charts upon its release Tuesday.