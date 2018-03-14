[Video] Promoting ‘Beauty’ of Korea globally

ENTERTAINMENT

The cast of “The Beauty,“ (from left) makeup artist Park Tae-yun, Choi Jong-hun of FT Island, comedian Jang Do-yeon and actress Han Eun-jung pose for photos at a media conference at Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday. (RCM Media Group)

(Shot and edited by Park Ju-young / The Korea Herald)

Poster for “The Beauty” (RCM Media Group)

Sheet masks, lip stain and BB creams have been mainstays of the tidal wave of Korean beauty around the world, but new beauty entertainment show “The Beauty” hopes to add more to the list.The show, which aired in August via KBS World to more than 110 countries, is to return with its second season on March 24 with six new episodes.Actress Han Eun-jung, comedian Jang Do-yeon and makeup artist Park Tae-yun are to be the main hosts of the show, along with Choi Jong-hun of FT Island. Choi was selected to reflect the significant growth of the men’s grooming market.“Some might think, ‘What’s that guy doing on a beauty show?’ But more men are interested in grooming themselves, applying BB creams for example,” the guitarist and singer said at a media briefing Wednesday morning in southern Seoul. “I will be representing men in the show, learning more about beauty.”While there have been many beauty-related TV shows, “The Beauty” hopes to set itself apart from others as a global platform for “K-beauty.”“People’s interest in K-beauty and Korean makeup artists is very different from the past,” makeup professional Park said. “I was awed as a young boy when artists from the US or Japan came. But now, people (abroad) treat me in that way, making me realize the growth and influence of K-beauty.”The show aims to serve as a means for promoting small and medium-sized enterprises. Some of the featured products will be available at various retail venues, such as a three-month pop-up store at the network’s headquarters, Shinsegae Duty Free stores and KC Korea shops in Hong Kong. Online purchase will be possible through the Gmarket Global Shop, a shopping website for overseas consumers.“It is nearly impossible for small cosmetics firms to launch their products in duty free shops or major retail venues,” Lee Hyun-suk, the scriptwriter of the show said. “The show will serve as an opportunity to promote well-made items from SMEs.”Many beauty shows, however, have been criticized for receiving sponsorships, leading viewers to doubt the shows’ fairness and honesty, as it may be difficult for the hosts to frankly discuss the sponsored items.“I have been on shows that avoid making negative comments about sponsored products,” makeup artist Park said. “But ‘The Beauty’ is different. The biggest goal of the show is to deliver useful information.”The first episode will air on KBS World at 1 a.m. and is to be uploaded to the network’s official social media accounts simultaneously.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)