Female student awarded for helping arrest flasher

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Anseong Police Station said Tuesday that it gave an award to a female high school student who helped out in arresting a man for public indecency.The student saw a man exposing himself near the bathroom at Wildlife Park in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, and reported him to police on March 7 at 6:30 p.m.He had already run away when police arrived, but a picture of the man taken by the student let police identify who he was. Police arrested him in 15 minutes after matching his appearance with a man who had recently been fined for causing a disturbance while drunk.Police have booked the suspect for indecent exposure.Yoon Chi-won, the chief of Anseong Police Station said, “We could arrest the suspect because of the call the female high school student made, as well as providing us with the evidence in a situation where even an adult would feel afraid.”By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)