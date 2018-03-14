Korean, French labor ministers agree on joint study to end gender discrimination

NATIONAL

Korea and France have agreed to carry out joint research aimed at eradicating discrimination against women in their labor markets, the labor ministry here said Wednesday.





Korean Labor Minister Kim Young-joo (R) and her French counterpart Muriel Penicaud pose prior to their meeting in Paris on March 13, 2018, in this photo provided by the labor ministry. (Yonhap)

During their meeting in Paris on Tuesday, Korean Labor Minister Kim Young-joo and her French counterpart, Muriel Penicaud, agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the International Labor Organization and other labor-related international bodies, according to the ministry.Later in the day, Kim inspected educational programs at the Conservatoire national des arts et métiers, a state-run lifelong vocational school in Paris.Korea Polytechnic University and Cnam signed a memorandum of understanding on mutual exchanges and cooperation, the ministry said.(Yonhap)