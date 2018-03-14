LG Electronics taps skeleton champion Yun Sung-bin as smartphone model

BUSINESS

LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it signed an agreement with South Korean skeleton gold medalist Yun Sung-bin to promote its latest LG V30S ThinQ smartphone, an upgraded version of the V30 smartphone released last year.



Under the project, the South Korean company said it will unveil a new advertisement on major social media where Yun will promote the smartphone on Thursday. The agreement marks the extension of the sponsorship contract signed between LG and Yun in 2015.







South Korean skeleton gold medalist Yun Sung-bin (Yonhap)

Yun became the first Asian to win an Olympic medal in sledding sports by grabbing gold in the men's skeleton at last month's PyeongChang Winter Olympics."We plan to promote our devotion to delivering reliable and near-perfect products and services to consumers, just as Yun's tireless enthusiasm and challenge spirit," LG Electronics said.LG Electronics released the LG V30S ThinQ and LG V30S ThinQ Plus smartphones last week, which retained most of features from the original LG V30 released in 2017, but improved hardware specifications.The storage capacities for the LG V30S ThinQ and the LG V30S ThinQ Plus stand at 128 gigabytes and 256 GB, respectively, compared with the original editions that held 64 GB and 128 GB. The new devices also come with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, whereas the V30 and the V30 Plus came with 4GB RAM.The new V30 also comes with what the company calls an AI camera, which can identify objects and provide optimized shooting modes to users. (Yonhap)