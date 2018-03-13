Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

[Breaking] Trump says top diplomat Tillerson out, names Pompeo successor

By AFP
  • Published : Mar 13, 2018 - 21:59
  • Updated : Mar 13, 2018 - 22:04

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the departure of his top diplomat Rex Tillerson, to be succeeded by the current CIA chief Mike Pompeo.


US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (Yonhap)

"Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State.

He will do a fantastic job!" Trump tweeted.


"Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!" he added.


The US president announced the appointment of Gina Haspel to head the Central Intelligence Agency -- the first woman tapped for the post. (AFP)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114