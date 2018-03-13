Go to Mobile Version

Kolon Industries FnC launches fashion rental service

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Mar 13, 2018 - 18:25
  • Updated : Mar 13, 2018 - 18:25
South Korean fashion company Kolon Industries FnC said Tuesday that it had launched an environment-friendly fashion rental service.

A customer looks at clothes from Kolon Industries FnC’s Re;Cord. (Kolon Industries FnC)

Starting Wednesday, Kolon Industries FnC’s upcycling brand Re;Cord will be renting out items that were manufactured three years ago or less, as part of efforts to add value to fashion, according to the company.

“We have come up with the rental service in step with the new shopping trend that seeks ethical consumption and the sharing economy,” a company official said.

Customers can visit a brick-and-mortar shop in Hannam-dong and try outfits or fashion items from Re;Cord, before choosing to rent them. Prices range from 15,000 won ($14) to 40,000 won for a three-day rental and customers can also purchase the items at a 30 percent discounted price when the rental period ends. 

In celebration of the launch, Kolon Industries FnC said that all profits made from the rental service would be donated to the underprivileged.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

