Jeonju Hanok Village gets 20 million visitors over 2 years

About 10.9 million people were found to have visited the cluster of traditional Korean houses in Jeongju, North Jeolla Province, in 2017. The figure was 10.5 million in the previous year. The data was compiled based on telecommunication records and credit and debit card usage in the village.
|Jeonju Hanok Village (Yonhap)
The age group that made up the most number of visitors was those in their 40s, followed by those in their 30s, 20s, and 50s, in that order. More than 30 percent of the visitors came from Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon.
Based on the latest findings, the Jeonju municipal government said it would actively push to foster the city to become a global cultural tourism destination.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)