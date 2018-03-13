Dog farmer dies from sepsis after being mauled

Police said the victim’s son was at home eating lunch when he heard his mother scream for help. He immediately went outside and saw that Lee was suffering from pain after being bitten on the chest and hands by one of the dogs she was feeding.
The dog was a tosa, a rare breed of Japanese origin. It was originally bred in tosa, or present-day kochi, as a fighting dog.
|(Yonhap)
Dispatched police officers and fire fighters said they pulled the woman from the feeding cage after killing the dog. However, her wounds were septic, and she died soon afterward from the infection.
The farm produces dogs for meat. The victim’s son said that the family had expanded their farm three years ago by adopting retired tosas. The animals had been used for illegal dog fighting.
Dog traders visit dog farms like Lee’s to buy animals when the summer approaches and dog meat becomes more popular.
Animal protection groups have been campaigning to ban South Korea’s dog meat industry completely.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)