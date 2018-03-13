[PyeongChang 2018] Korean ice sledge hockey team falls 8-0 to US at PyeongChang Paralympics

SPORTS

GANGNEUNG, Gangwon Province -- South Korea's ice sledge hockey team suffered a 8-0 loss to the United States at the PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games on Tuesday.



The men's national team was thrashed by the Americans at Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, in their last match in Group B. Despite the defeat, South Korea has reached the semifinals as the runner-up in Group B, which also features Japan and the Czech Republic. South Korea previously beat Japan 4-1 and edged the Czech Republic 3-2.





Lee Ju-seung (right) of South Korea tries to win the puck against Joshua Misiewicz of the United States during the men`s ice hockey Group B game at the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics at Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, Gangwon Province on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea, ranked No. 3 in the world, will face the top-ranked Canada in the semifinals on Thursday. The US will face Italy in the last four.The PyeongChang Paralympics feature eight teams competing in the para ice hockey tournament. The teams are divided into two groups of four teams and the top two performers from each group advance to the semifinals after they compete in a round-robin format within their group.South Korea had a poor start against the U.S. as the team surrendered six goals in the first period, with three of them scored by Declan Farmer. The host was able to contain the US attackers in the second period, but it allowed two more goals in the third period.Throughout the game, South Korea only had four shots, while the US made 24 attempts. South Korea's leading attacker Jung Seung-hwan, who had three goals in the last two games, was also silent. (Yonhap)