Abe calls for 'concrete' action from NK for denuclearization

NATIONAL

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday emphasized the need for North Korea to take "concrete" actions for denuclearization as the United States is set to hold an unprecedented summit with the North by May.



Abe also expressed hopes that the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese citizens could be resolved in the course of the dialogue.



Abe made the remarks during his meeting with South Korean National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon, who was visiting Tokyo to brief him on the outcome of his recent trips to Pyongyang and Washington.



US President Donald Trump last week accepted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's proposal for a summit. South Korea and North Korea also agreed to hold what would be their third summit in history in late April.





South Korean NIS chief Suh Hoon, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Yonhap)

"It is our basic stance that the nuclear and missile problems and the kidnapping issue of Japanese people should be resolved," Abe said. "It is important to implement words through action and for the North to take concrete action."Abe expressed support for talks with North Korea on condition that they are aimed at making Pyongyang give up its nuclear ambitions.He also called for continued cooperation among Japan, South Korea and the US with regard to the nuclear and kidnapping issues going forward.Delivering South Korean President Moon Jae-in's message, Suh said that it is important than ever for the three countries to step up cooperation to keep going the current peaceful momentum that has been built following the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.He noted that it is "very significant" that Kim expressed his willingness to denuclearize.Suh arrived in Japan on Monday and held a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.His visit is part of Seoul's efforts to rally support for the recent breakthroughs in bringing the North to talks and get other key stakeholders including China, Russia and Japan on board. (Yonhap)