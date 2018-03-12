1 dead, 2 injured in Hwajeong multi-complex building fire

Go to Mobile Version

By Bak Se-hwan
  • Published : Mar 12, 2018 - 19:22
  • Updated : Mar 12, 2018 - 19:22
One person died and two were injured in a fire that broke out near Hwajeong Station on Monday in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.
 
According to officials, the fire started in an eight-story multi-complex building at around 3:57 p.m. One female victim in her 50s jumped from the seventh-floor window and was hospitalized, but later died from injuries.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at a nearby hospital.

Twenty-two fire engines rushed to the scene in response to the report of the fire.

The rest of the people who were inside the building at the time of the fire have been safely evacuated, according to the authorities. 

