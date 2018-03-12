1 dead, 2 injured in Hwajeong multi-complex building fire

|Yonhap
According to officials, the fire started in an eight-story multi-complex building at around 3:57 p.m. One female victim in her 50s jumped from the seventh-floor window and was hospitalized, but later died from injuries.
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at a nearby hospital.
Twenty-two fire engines rushed to the scene in response to the report of the fire.
The rest of the people who were inside the building at the time of the fire have been safely evacuated, according to the authorities.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)