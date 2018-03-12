China supports current diplomatic efforts to resolve NK nuke issues

NATIONAL

BEIJING -- A senior Chinese foreign policy advisor said Monday that North Korea's nuclear issue should be resolved peacefully, expressing support for the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a breakthrough in the nuclear stalemate through dialogue.



China's State Councilor Yang Jiechi made the remarks during his meeting in Beijing with Chung Eui-yong, the top security advisor of President Moon Jae-in, who was sent to share the outcome of his recent trips to North Korea and the United States.





Chung led Moon's special envoys to Pyongyang and Washington, which led to the landmark announcements of inter-Korean and US-North Korea summit talks to be held in the coming months."China commits itself to the efforts of realizing denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula and resolving things through dialogue and negotiations," Yang said."The dramatic developments unfolding on the Korean Peninsula seem to conform with efforts to bring the denuclearization drive for the Korean Peninsula back on track and also with the direction of the UN Security Council resolutions," he added.He underscored the importance of global efforts to pursue "political" and "diplomatic" resolutions.China earlier expressed its support for the US plan to hold an unprecedented summit with the North by May. It will be preceded by what will be the third inter-Korean summit, which is scheduled for late April.The dramatic turn of events came after tensions flared until late last year as the North continued its nuclear and missile tests despite strong condemnation from the international community.Chung noted that China's strong commitment to a peaceful resolution of the nuclear issues has been of great help, mentioning Beijing's consistent support for direct inter-Korean dialogue in dealing with issues of the two Koreas.He arrived in China for a two-day visit, during which he is to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.Yang said that Chung's trip to Beijing demonstrates the strong emphasis that President Moon is placing on relations with China. (Yonhap)