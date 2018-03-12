Chunho Food rebranded as Chunho N Care

The “N” in the name stands for the company’s vision of “nature, nutrition and next,” the firm said.
|Chunho N Care employees hold up the new brand logo with CEO Lee Seung-woo (right). (Chunho N Care)
The new name and logo will be used for all products from April, following a shareholders meeting slated for later this month. The company has been using its original name for 35 years since it was founded in 1984.
Under the new name, the firm said it would expand its consumer base to those in their 20s and 30s by entering online retail channels and more discount chains and convenience stores.
To recover from sluggish sales last year, which halved compared to the previous year, the company scouted Lee Seung-woo as a new CEO in July last year. Lee is a veteran businessman in the food and retail industry. He had served as CEO of the local food company Our Home since 2010.
The company said it aims to hit a target of 70 billion won ($65 million) of sales this year.
Main products from Chunho N Care includes black garlic juice, red ginseng juice, bluberry juice, black goat extract juice and more.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)