NATIONAL

A 43-year-old mother and her 4-year-old daughter fell to their death at 2:42 p.m. Sunday from the 30th floor of their apartment block in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.A neighbor, who witnessed the fall, immediately called the police. Police officers found them on the apartment‘s flowerbed upon arrival.According to police findings, the mother had been undergoing a divorce lawsuit.Police said they will talk to witnesses to figure out the exact route of incident while planning to request the National Forensic Service to conduct an autopsy.By Catherine Chung ( cec82@heraldcorp.com