Seven men arrested on suspicion of gambling debt murder

Maritime police officers said the 31-year-old victim was beaten to death after being kidnapped and taken to Balpo Beach, South Jeolla Province, at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.
|(Yonhap)
The victim had borrowed 17 million won ($16,000) from one of the suspects to bet on sports nearly a year ago, but fled to a fish farm in Goheung county three months ago.
After realizing the victim lacked the financial resources to repay them, the suspects reportedly threatened the victim’s mother in Vietnam by phone.
|Balpo Beach, South Jeolla Province (Korea Tourism Organization)
The victim’s body was found on Balpo Beach at 1 p.m. on March 1. Autopsy showed a significant amount of sand in the victim’s lungs, suggesting he may have been alive when his attackers abandoned him.
The suspects have denied their involvement in his death. Police plan to launch an investigation into the case.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)