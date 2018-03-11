Go to Mobile Version

Tax office launches investigation into Kia: sources

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 11, 2018 - 19:52
  • Updated : Mar 11, 2018 - 19:57

The national tax office has launched a probe into Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-largest carmaker by sales, industry sources said Sunday. 

The National Tax Service (NTS) recently sent inspectors to the company's headquarters in southern Seoul, about six years after it was last reviewed in 2012, according to the sources.

Headquarters of Kia Motors and Hyundai Motor Company in Yeomgok-dong, southern Seoul(Yonhap)

 The inspection is likely to be a regular one, though some speculate that it could be related to the prosecution's investigation into an auto parts manufacturer, DAS, involving former President Lee Myung-bak, they said.

 The tax office normally carries out a regular two- or three-month probe into conglomerates once every four or five years. (Yonhap)

