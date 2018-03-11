YG asks fans to refrain from sending letters to enlisted G-Dragon

The singer-rapper’s agency, YG Entertainment, issued a notice on its social media account and website Saturday. The statement read, “G-Dragon is in a difficult position within his military unit as the amount of incoming mail from fans is excessive.”
|G-Dragon enters the basic training camp at Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, on Feb. 27. (Yonhap)
According to the agency’s explanation, every e-mail sent to the military division has to be printed out and handed over to the soldier. But the number of letters sent to G-Dragon is depleting the amount of ink and paper allotted to the office’s printing machine. Amid the drainage of resource, the office work is slowing down, while other soldiers in training must also receive letters.
“G-Dragon feels sorry to fellow training soldiers and also to his fans, as he cannot possibly read all of the letters,” the notice read.
G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-young, began his mandatory military service on Feb. 27.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)