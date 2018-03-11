Newly opened exhibition venue spaceD9 brings arts into resonance

“The gallery decided to name the exhibition ‘Resonant,’ in hopes that people and society could resonate through works of art,” said the gallery director Na Yu-ri. spaceD9’s “Resonant” exhibition initially took off as New York-based Hun Gallery‘s “Resonant” series held between 2005 and 2009.
|Sohn Jung-hee‘s ceramic sculpture, “Satyr” (spaceD9)
Located at in Bukchon Hanok Village, spaceD9 aims to bring different art works into playful chemistry in a place built in traditional Korean architectural style.
“Resonant,” which opened last Wednesday, is a group exhibition featuring sculptor Sohn Jung-hee, painter Alessandra Levato, installation artist Lee Kyung-ho, Dongze Huo and Sarbani Ghosh.
Sohn is exhibiting several ceramic sculptures that present stark and somewhat grotesque images of humans. “I think people inherently carry bestial aspects within,” said Sohn. Sitting on the rooftop of hanok and hanging above the door entrance, Sohn’s sculptures make good use of the exhibition space.
Currently studying at Pratt Institute, Alessandra Levato introduces oil paintings with her own tonality. For the exhibition at spaceD9, artist Lee Kyunh-ho has scaled down his previous work titled ”Five Loaves of Bread and Two Fishes,“ -- an installation art with biblical inspiration, designed to invite people to join the art work’s surroundings.
The first installment of the opening exhibition will run through March 25. The second part of the opening exhibition will follow on March 28, showcasing works by Jos. A Smith, Kate Leigh, Nick Lapole and Kim Seok-young.
The spaceD9’s exhibition space in Seoul is its second branch. The first branch opened in 2007 in New York.
By Shim Woo Hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)