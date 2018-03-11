[PyeongChang 2018] Nordic skier Sin Eui-hyun wins Korea's 1st medal at PyeongChang Winter Paralympics

SPORTS

PYEONGCHANG -- Nordic para skier Sin Eui-hyun earned South Korea's first medal at the PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games Sunday, taking bronze in the men's 15-kilometer sitting cross-country skiing event.



Sin clocked a time of 42 minutes, 28.9 seconds at Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, some 180 kilometers east of Seoul to finish third among 27 competitors.



Sin's bronze was South Korea's first medal at the PyeongChang Paralympics, which kicked off 10-day campaign on Friday. Sin finished fifth in the men's 7.5km sitting biathlon event on Saturday.





Sin Eui-hyun of South Korea competes in the men`s 15-kilometer sitting cross-country skiing event at the PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games at Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, some 180 kilometers east of Seoul, on March 11, 2018. (Yonhap)

It's also the country's third medal at the Winter Paralympics. South Korea has won only two silver medals at the Winter Paralympics: alpine skier Han Sang-min at Salt Lake City 2002 and wheelchair curling team at Vancouver 2010.Maksym Yarovyi of Ukraine took gold at 41:37.0, followed by Daniel Cnossen of the United States at 42:20.7.Sin's compatriot Lee Jeong-min was ninth at 44:06.1. Ma Yu-chol and Kim Jong-hyon, the first two North Koreans to compete in the Winter Paralympics, were the bottom two finishers as they ended 26th and 27th, respectively.Sin, 37, lost his legs after a car accident in 2006 just a day before his college graduation. He got into sports by playing wheelchair basketball in 2009 and also played para ice hockey in the past.(Yonhap)