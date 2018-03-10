Police found suicide note left by actor Jo Min-ki

ENTERTAINMENT

Police said Saturday they have found a suicide note left by actor Jo Min-ki, who took his own life Friday following a series of sexual abuse allegations.



In the six-page note, he apologized to his family and students at Cheongju University, where he taught acting from 2010 through early this year, police said, declining to reveal the full text to maintain the privacy of his bereaved family.





The actor was found hanged at about 4 p.m. Friday in a storage unit in the basement of the officetel building where he resided. He was rushed to hospital and declared dead on arrival.Police booked him late last month for sexually abusing his students at the university. The scandal saw him forced out of his professorship and left his decadeslong acting career in tatters.Jo made his debut as a theatre actor in 1982, and after that, he successfully expanded his career to the small screen and films. (Yonhap)