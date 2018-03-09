PyeongChang gears up for Paralympics festivities

Still rumbling with excitement from the Winter Games, which wrapped up last month, South Korea’s easternmost province of Gangwon is playing host to another multi-national sporting event in the PyeongChang Paralympics which kicked off on Friday.
The opening ceremony for the games will be held at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on Friday, attended by athletes and guests from all across the world.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in will participate in the opening ceremony, along with the IPC chief Andrew Parsons, to officially declare the beginning of the PyeongChang Paralympics.
The games will continue until March 18 at PyeongChang-gun, Jeongseon-gun and Gangneung in Gangwon Province, and will host 570 athletes from 49 countries across the world. Like the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the Paralympic Games is the largest ever of its kind, according to the organizers.
|South Korean curling team trains prior in Gangneung on Friday, ahead of the PyeongChang Paralympic Games. (Yonhap)
Competitions will be held in six winter Paralympic sports, with 80 medal events in total. For the first time ever, snowboarding will be held in a separate event, with 10 medal competitions.
The hosting nation of South Korea has sent 36 athletes across all six sports, and US has sent the most number of athletes at 68. China, which will hold the next Winter Olympics and Paralympics, has sent 26. A total of 30 Olympic athletes from Russia have been registered at the games.
At the opening ceremony, Para Nordic skier Sin Eui-hyun will carry the South Korean national flag. He is considered one of the country’s top contenders, participating in both cross-country skiing and biathlon events.
It would be a bittersweet scene for those who had wished to see South and North Korea march into the arena under the same flag, as they did at the PyeongChang Winter Games.
The two Koreas had failed to reach an agreement on the joint parade. The discussion failed to bear fruit as the North wanted the Korean Unification Flag -- showing the Korean peninsula in a single color -- that has the Korean islets of Dokdo that Japan has been falsely claiming as their own, while the South wished to respect the International Paralympic Committee’s recommendation and not show Dokdo on the flag.
Holding the North Korean flag will be sit skier Kim Jong-hyon, one of two North Koreans that will compete in PyeongChang with Ma Yu-chol, also a sit skier. Both athletes will partake in cross-country skiing events after receiving a special invitation from the IPC.
Kim and Ma’s participation at the games will be a historic one, as it marks their country’s first appearance at the Paralympics. Georgia and Tajikistan are also sending representatives for the first time.
In a bid to allow visitors of all ages and physical conditions to enjoy the Paralympics, the organizing committee said they have created a separate space for audience members with wheelchairs. They will also provide transportation for those with disabilities, along with sign language translation and audio commentary for those with impaired hearing or vision.
The Paralympics will also be a chance for foreign visitors to experience various culture-related programs, with a total of 600 programs being scheduled during the games.
At the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza -- which holds the Olympic stadium -- modern art pieces such as Paik Nam-June’s “Turtle” and “M-200” will be present at the Culture-ICT Pavilion. Traditional performances, live performances, the medal ceremony and other events will take place at the Olympic Plaza and Gangneung Olympic Park as they did during the PyeongChang Olympics.
A total of 2,385 vehicles will be operated during the games for transportation of athletes, clients and spectators. The Paralympic Games has a list of items that are prohibited in the venues, such as explosives, knives, weapons, liquefied gas and any items bearing messages that can be seen as political, discriminative, religious or sexual. For the full list, visit https://www.pyeongchang2018.com/en/notices/prohibited-and-restricted-items-at-competition-and-non-competition-venues.
By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)