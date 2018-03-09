PyeongChang gears up for Paralympics festivities

SPORTS

Still rumbling with excitement from the Winter Games, which wrapped up last month, South Korea’s easternmost province of Gangwon is playing host to another multi-national sporting event in the PyeongChang Paralympics which kicked off on Friday.



The opening ceremony for the games will be held at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on Friday, attended by athletes and guests from all across the world.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in will participate in the opening ceremony, along with the IPC chief Andrew Parsons, to officially declare the beginning of the PyeongChang Paralympics.



The games will continue until March 18 at PyeongChang-gun, Jeongseon-gun and Gangneung in Gangwon Province, and will host 570 athletes from 49 countries across the world. Like the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the Paralympic Games is the largest ever of its kind, according to the organizers.





South Korean curling team trains prior in Gangneung on Friday, ahead of the PyeongChang Paralympic Games. (Yonhap)