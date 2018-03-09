Korea's Catholic Church forms sexual assault prevention body

NATIONAL

South Korea's Catholic Church said Friday it will form a special committee to fight sexual assault within the church amid a controversy over a priest's alleged attempt to rape a female volunteer worker in the past.



The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea announced that it reached a decision to form a committee addressing sexual violence within the church at the conference's five-day spring general meeting, which started on Monday.



The committee will be comprised of around 10 members ranging from clergy to rank-and-file Catholic devotees and will include women. The body will try to study the context behind assault cases within the church and propose measures to prevent sexual violence.





Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong, head of the Catholic Bishops` Conference of Korea, bows in front of cameras at the conference`s office in eastern Seoul on Feb. 28 after reading a statement of apology in response to an allegation of attempted rape by a priest. (Yonhap)

The decision was made in light of a priest at the Catholic Diocese of Suwon, only identified by his surname Han, who was accused of attempting to rape a female worker multiple times during his stay in South Sudan in 2011. He admitted to most of the charges and was suspended from his duties, according to the Suwon diocese.CBCK said it has also decided to open dedicated channels within dioceses where victims can report sexual wrongdoing.In late February, Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong, head of the CBCK, held a press conference in Seoul to apologize to the victims, their families and those "who have been let down and enraged by the priesthood.""This sex scandal in the priesthood, which should uphold the noble value of celibacy and serve as a moral and religious compass, is disappointing and embarrassing," he said. (Yonhap)