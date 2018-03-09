[PyeongChang 2018] Team Korea House revamps for Paralympics

The house, which received some 200,000 visitors during the Winter Olympics from Feb. 9-25, has renovated its interior for the Paralympics, which run from Friday to March 18.
On its first floor, an exhibit titled “Touring Korea in 360 degrees” shows photos and other works promoting Korea’s tourist attractions. An experience zone featuring K-pop and Korean traditional culture is available. The height and placing of all exhibitions and installations have been adjusted to allow easier access for people with disabilities.
|Team Korea House (Korea Tourism Organization)
Visitors are able to experience miniature versions of Paralympics sports, such as wheelchair curling and ice sledge hockey, in the facility’s hall. B-boying performances, nonverbal musicals and other shows will also take place.
The second floor comprises a press room, broadcast studio and a game footage analysis room.
Offices and an athletes’ lounge are located on the third floor.
“Team Korea House plays an important role as the epicenter of support for Korea’s athletes and the promotion of Korea’s attractions to the world,” said Vice Culture Minister Roh Tae-kang. “I hope Team Korea House contributes to increased awareness of people with disabilities.”
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)