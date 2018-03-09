Director Hong Sang-soo ended romance with actress Kim Min-hee: report

ENTERTAINMENT

Award-winning Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo has recently broken up with actress Kim Min-hee, about one year after they went public with their extramarital relationship, an online media outlet reported Friday.



"The two broke up a month ago," Sports World said, citing a movie industry person who is well acquainted with Hong's situation. "Hong had worried about Kim's future very much."





Director Hong Sang-soo (left) and actress Kim Min-hee are seen together during a press conference where the two confirmed their relationship in March 2017. (Yonhap)

Hong is currently out of reach for confirmation.Rumors of their affair emerged for the first time after Hong filmed his 2015 movie "Right Now, Wrong Then" with the actress. But it only was in March last year that the two confirmed their romantic relationship during a press conference for Hong's award-winning "On the Beach at Night Alone."Hong is now in the process of a divorce suit with his wife.Including those two films, Hong and Kim have filmed a total of five films together. The three others are, "The Day After," "Claire's Camera" and "Grass." The first work opened last year and the second is set for a domestic release this year after its premiere at Cannes last year. "Grass," Hong's latest film, was invited to the 68th Berlin International Film Festival last month. (Yonhap)