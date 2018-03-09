[Travel bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Herb Island -- located in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province -- will be hosting the annual Lighting & Illumination Festival until Oct. 31.With its 300-meter wish tunnel, a lavender field lit up in various colors and more, Herb Island aims to get visitors in the holiday spirit.Inspired by European Christmas markets, the festival offers various events, including Christmas-themed soap, tree and candle-making, a Christmas cookie market, roasted turkey, and others.Admission to the Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival ranges from 4,000 won to 6,000 won. For more information, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.The lighting festival at Cheongdo Provence Starlight Fairytale Town offers life-sized fairy tale characters for children, while adults can enjoy its romantic and beautiful atmosphere.It is located at Cheongdo Provence Photo Land in North Gyeongsang Province.The event is open to visitors of all ages.See the website, www.cheongdo-provence.co.kr, for updated fares, though the information is only available in Korean.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.Held in Hyuae-ri at the foot of Hallasan Mountain in Jeju Island, Hyuaeri Maehwa Festival is held every spring full of the scent of apricot flowers. Visitors can enjoy the beautiful apricot flower fields at Hyuaeri Natural Park.The admission fee is 11,000 for adults won, 9,000 won for teenagers and 8,000 won for children. For groups, 8,000 won for adults, 7,000 won for teenagers and 6,000 won for children.The event is open to visitors of all ages, and is held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services. The homepage (www.hueree.com) is only provided in Korean.Miniature theme park Aiins World is hosting the World Nightview Fantasy Lighting Festival.The festival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. all year long, and is closed on rainy days. The last admission is at 10 p.m.The admission fee is 16,000 won for adults and 13,000 won for children. It is open to visitors of all ages.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services. The homepage (www.hueree.com) is only provided in Korean.Held at the Garden of Morning Calm, the Lighting Festival covers over 330,000 square meters illuminated by 30,000 lights.The main gardens are Hakyung Garden, Hometown House Garden, Bonsai Garden, Moonlight Garden, Sky Path and Garden of Eden, with colorful lights adorning the trees. In the event of bad weather, lights may be turned off for safety.The operating hours are between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and Sundays, and between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturdays and national holidays.Admission fees are 9,000 won for adults, 6,500 won for teenagers, and 5,500 won for children. The event is open to visitors of all ages.