B1A4 singer Sandeul denies rumors of involvement in sexual violence

ENTERTAINMENT

Sandeul of K-pop group B1A4 on Friday denied rumors of being the perpetrator in a "Me Too" allegation raised against an unidentified boy band singer.



"(The alleged assailant) is not with our company. We will actively deal with the spread of false information," WM Entertainment, the singer's management agency said in a statement.



The statement was released in response to the Sports Seoul newspaper's report alleging an unidentified boy group singer having raped a female acquaintance six years ago. Rumors started circulating after it was revealed that the singer debuted in 2010, when B1A4 debuted.





A file photo of B1A4 singer Sandeul (Yonhap)

"We hope that there are no further unrelated victims emerge from allegations," WM added.Former 2AM singer Chang-min on Wednesday also denied rumors of being involved in a Me Too allegation. Changmin said he plans to pursue legal actions against those who spread the rumors through the Internet. (Yonhap)