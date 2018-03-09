Women assume nearly 70% of childrearing responsibilities, want spouses to do more: survey

NATIONAL

South Korean women assume nearly 70 percent of work associated with child care, although they think their spouses should take up more than 40 percent of the load, a survey showed Friday.



Women take on 68.6 percent of childrearing, with numbers for men standing at 31.4 percent, according to the survey of 3,000 people done by the Korea Institute of Child Care and Education in November last year.



Those surveyed, however, said the optimum proportion was 57.4 percent for moms and 42.6 percent for dads.





(Yonhap)

Wives also took up a greater share of housekeeping at 68.1 percent, compared with 31.9 percent for husbands.About 74.7 percent, meanwhile, said either the mother or the father should take full charge of the rearing of infants, while his or her spouse works for a living.Only 8.5 percent said mothers and fathers can work for a living while also raising infants.About 15.9 percent said a woman can work on a part-time basis to raise infants, while her spouse concentrates on work to support the family. (Yonhap)