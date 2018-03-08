Big Bang to release unpublished song

ENTERTAINMENT

Popular boy band Big Bang will put out an unpublished song performed by all five of its members for the first time in about a year, the group's management agency said Thursday.



"Big Bang will release a song produced in its entirety," YG Entertainment said in a release. "As Taeyang and Daesung are set to enter the Army after G-Dragon, it will be happy news to the group's fans in and out of the country who are saddened by the group's break."





Big Bang performs during its "Big Bang 2017 Concert Last Dance in Seoul" at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. (YG Entertainment)

It will be the first new single from Big Bang since the full-length album "Made" came out in December 2016.The group will be unable to remain active for at least two years due to their military duties. In South Korea, all able-bodied men have to fulfill their military duty for around two years.Team leader G-Dragon joined the military on Feb. 27 to become the second Big Bang member doing military service. Taeyang and Daesung are scheduled to be admitted into boot camp on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, leaving Seungri as the only Big Bang member yet to serve. T.O.P is currently doing public service as an alternative to army duty. (Yonhap)