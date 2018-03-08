[PyeongChang 2018] Two Koreas not to have joint march at opening ceremony of PyeongChang Winter Paralympics

SPORTS

PYEONGCHANG -- The two Koreas have decided not to have a joint march at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics, the South's Korean Paralympic Committee (KPC) said Thursday.



South and North Korea previously agreed to have a joint parade at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics at the Olympic Stadium in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, on Friday.





Athletes and officials dine in the athletes' village in Pyeongchang Thursday. (Yonhap)

The KPC will later release a statement to explain why the two sides decided not to march together at the opening ceremony.North Korea will make its Winter Paralympics debut following an invitation from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). It sent a 24-member delegation to PyeongChang on Wednesday.The IPC Governing Board in January endorsed a proposal for South and North Korea to march together during the ceremonies of the PyeongChang Paralympics. (Yonhap)