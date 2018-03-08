[FEATURE] When seemingly devoted husbands turn out to be alleged sex criminals

NATIONAL

In 2011, Ko Un, Korea’s most celebrated poet and a perennial Novel prize hopeful, published a collection of poems.



Ko, 84, dedicated the book “Poems for Sang Wha -- Planetary Love” to his wife, Lee Sang-wha, who was a Chung-Ang University professor at the time. The collection consisted of some 120 poems -- all featuring his love and appreciation for his wife of 30 years.



“When revolving around my wife, I shine,” said one poem in the collection. He also wrote in the book’s introduction, “I literally wouldn’t be alive right now if I had never met my wife,” calling her his savior, his goddess.



Some seven years have passed, and Ko is one of several high-profile figures who have been accused of sexual misconduct amid the fast spread of the #MeToo movement in the country.





South Korea`s celebrated poet Ko Un (left), who is one of the high profile figures accused of sexual misconduct, has published a collection of love poems (right) all dedicated to his wife back in 2011. (Yonhap)

