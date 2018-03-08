Man arrested for assaulting passer-by and stealing diamond ring

The suspect has been indicted for punching the victim and stealing his diamond ring, cash and other articles worth 1.57 million won ($1,470) in front of a mall in Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju in North Chungcheong Province on Feb. 23 according to police.
The victim was injured and received treatment for two weeks at a hospital.
|(AP-Yonhap)
Police suspect he punched the victim during an argument in which the victim allegedly mistook him for a high school student and scolded him for smoking.
After closely examining CCTV across the city, police apprehended the suspect on Sunday.
The suspect had been arrested for burglary at a convenience store.
It is believed that the suspect asserted that he only took the ring and money because the victim gave them away.
Police are continuing with the investigation.
By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)